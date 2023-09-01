How to install a VPN on a smart TV

The dawn of smart TVs has transformed our living rooms into global entertainment hubs, going far beyond simply delivering local and national content. However, while smart TVs stream a world of live shows, sports, films and series into our homes, they come with a few plot twists, such as geo-restrictions, bandwidth usage and privacy vulnerabilities. Using a virtual private network (VPN) for a smart TV can help you benefit from the advanced functionalities while eliminating the potential drawbacks.

However, selecting a VPN and setting it up on a smart TV can be challenging due to its potentially limited access to app stores. Also, with the great variety of reliable VPN services available, identifying the best option can be daunting. Users need to consider their specific priorities, such as speed, global access or cost-effectiveness, and look for a solution offering relevant features.

Our experts have singled out the best VPNs for smart TVs and compared them based on relevant criteria. Each provider offers unique benefits and aims to enhance your streaming freedom and safety.