How to install a VPN on a smart TV

The dawn of smart TVs has transformed our living rooms into global entertainment hubs, going far beyond simply delivering local and national content. However, while smart TVs stream a world of live shows, sports, films and series into our homes, they come with a few plot twists, such as geo-restrictions, bandwidth usage and privacy vulnerabilities. Using a virtual private network (VPN) for a smart TV can help you benefit from the advanced functionalities while eliminating the potential drawbacks.
However, selecting a VPN and setting it up on a smart TV can be challenging due to its potentially limited access to app stores. Also, with the great variety of reliable VPN services available, identifying the best option can be daunting. Users need to consider their specific priorities, such as speed, global access or cost-effectiveness, and look for a solution offering relevant features.
Our experts have singled out the best VPNs for smart TVs and compared them based on relevant criteria. Each provider offers unique benefits and aims to enhance your streaming freedom and safety.
|Features
|NordVPN
|Surfshark
|ExpressVPN
|IPVanish
|Proton VPN
|Starting price
|From £2.49/mo
|From £1.81/mo
|From £5.45/mo
|From £2.59/mo
|From €4.99 (£4.27)/mo
|Money-back guarantee
|30 days
|30 days
|30 days
|30 days
|30 days
|Number of servers
|5,800+
|3,200+
|3,000+
|2,200+
|2,700+
|Number of countries
|60
|100+
|94
|75
|67
|No-log policy
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Supported protocols
|IKEv2 IPsec OpenVPN NordLynx
|OpenVPN IKEv2 WireGuard
|Lightway IKEv2 L2TP OpenVPN
|OpenVPN WireGuard IKEv2 IPSec
|IKEv2 OpenVPN WireGuard
|Compatibility
|Amazon Fire Stick Android TV Google TV Roku
|Amazon Fire TV and Fire Stick Roku Android TV Google TV
|Amazon Fire TV and Fire Stick Android TV Roku
|Amazon Fire Stick Android TV Kodi
|Amazon Fire Stick Android TV
|Streaming services
|Netflix Hulu Amazon Prime Video Disney Plus BBC iPlayer DAZN
|Netflix Amazon Prime Video Disney Plus Hulu Sky HBO Max
|Disney Plus Netflix Hulu BBC iPlayer HBO Max Showtime Amazon Prime Video
|Netflix Disney Plus ESPN+ Hulu Amazon Prime Video BBC iPlayer
|Netflix Amazon Prime Video HBO Max Disney Plus Peacock TV
|Data
|Unlimited
|Unlimited
|Unlimited
|Unlimited
|Unlimited
Smart TVs have become portals to extensive on-demand streaming services. While this leap in connectivity has expanded our viewing choices, it has also surfaced two critical considerations – content availability and data security. Below are the key reasons to set up a VPN on your smart TV.
Streaming services often have regional content libraries, restricting what you can watch based on your location. A VPN bypasses these limitations by masking your Internet Protocol (IP) address, making it appear as if you’re streaming from a different country. Want to catch up on your favourite UK shows while you’re on holiday in Spain? A VPN makes it possible.
Some ISPs may throttle your bandwidth based on heavy usage or the activities you’re involved in, such as high-definition streaming. A VPN cloaks your online behaviour, making it difficult for ISPs to enforce restrictions on your smart TV.
Therefore, a VPN is your smart TV’s passport to global content and a security barrier against data intrusion. Whether you aim to explore international shows or simply want to browse with peace of mind, a VPN is an indispensable tool for a smarter, safer entertainment experience.
Here’s a quick overview of the steps required to install a VPN on a smart TV.
Opt for a VPN that promises fast speeds, a wide range of server locations, compatibility with your smart TV, robust security features and dependable customer support.
The implementation of a VPN can be done in four different ways:
In each case, you can successfully equip your smart TV for secure browsing and content accessibility.
Once you select and install your VPN, connect your smart TV to the preferred VPN server and test your connection.
Let’s discuss each step individually.
Selecting the ideal VPN for your smart TV can be an important decision that impacts your streaming quality, data security and overall user experience. Here are some key aspects to consider:
Our researchers have shortlisted the most viable VPN options for smart TVs.
NordVPN works seamlessly with many streaming services, including Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, BBC iPlayer and Disney Plus. The provider has established an extensive server network with more than 5,500 servers in 60 countries.
NordVPN is well regarded for high-speed connections and robust security features such as split tunnelling and Double VPN. In addition, it offers excellent 24/7 live chat and comprehensive guides and instructions online.
Read our full NordVPN review.
Surfshark offers extensive device support and has more than 3,200 servers across 95 countries, allowing users to connect to the desired server location. It works seamlessly with the FlashRouters preconfigured DD-WRT routers, or you can set it up manually on your home router.
Also, Surfshark is one of the most budget-friendly options that excels in unblocking major streaming platforms such as BBC iPlayer, Hulu and Netflix. Surfshark offers 24/7 live chat and user-friendly web guides.
Read our full Surfshark review.
ExpressVPN offers strong performance, with more than 3,000 servers in 94 countries. It has versatile compatibility options for various smart TV models and consistently unblocks streaming services such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and BBC iPlayer.
Users can opt for the proprietary Aircove router with built-in VPN protection or install the ExpressVPN firmware on any VPN-compatible router. The provider offers 24/7 live chat.
Read our full ExpressVPN review.
Known for its robust security features, IPVanish offers more than 1,900 servers in 60-plus countries. It’s a popular choice among Kodi VPN users and those who frequently torrent.
Although IPVanish may occasionally struggle with larger streaming services, it works well for platforms such as Hulu and ITVX. IPVanish prioritises customer satisfaction and provides social media, live chat, email and phone support.
Read our full IPVanish review.
With more than 1,700 servers in 64 countries, Proton VPN is praised for its streaming and performance capabilities. It unblocks multiple streaming libraries, including Netflix, BBC iPlayer and Amazon Prime Video. There is a free plan available, but this does not support streaming despite coming with unlimited data.
The 24/7 live chat support option is available with the paid plans. Users can also find self-service materials such as guides and online forms on the Proton VPN website.
Read our full Proton VPN review.
By examining the most reliable VPN options and the fundamental considerations above, you can make an informed decision and choose the VPN that best meets your smart TV needs.
Installing a VPN on your router requires a router that’s up to the task.
For more detailed instructions and explanations, read our comprehensive guide on the best VPN for a router.
Windows allows you to create a virtual router with ease. Here’s how you can set up a virtual router on Windows 10 and then connect your smart TV to it.
This method entails setting up a VPN on your PC and extending that connection to your smart TV. Note that the procedure can be applied on other non-Android options, such as Samsung TVs operating on Orsay OS or Tizen OS, Apple TVs operating on tvOS and LG TVs running on WebOS.
To illustrate the process, our experts chose a Samsung Smart TV. Here are the steps to take:
Your smart TV is now connected to your VPN-enabled virtual router.
Smart DNS is a technology designed to unblock geo-restricted content by changing your DNS settings. Unlike a VPN, smart DNS doesn’t encrypt your internet traffic, focusing on content accessibility.
However, it’s important to note that this feature doesn’t offer the same level of security as a VPN, so adjusting your VPN’s custom DNS settings can be a great way to have the best of both worlds.
In this section, we’ll discuss how to set up smart DNS on your smart TV using NordVPN and Apple TV as an example.
Expanding your Apple TV’s content library with NordVPN’s smart DNS feature is a breeze. The first thing to do is allowlist your original IP address, which is crucial for smart DNS to function effectively. Here’s how to do it:
And there you have it. You’ve successfully set up smart DNS on your Apple TV with NordVPN.
In this case, you just have to download the native VPN app for Android from Google Play.
The process is straightforward, and in just a few minutes, you’ll be all set for a secure streaming experience. Here’s how:
NordVPN now protects your Android smart TV. You’re ready to stream content securely and without any geographical limitations.
Testing your connection is vital in confirming your network’s security and access capabilities. Follow these simple steps to put your smart TV’s VPN connection to the test.
When selecting a VPN for your smart TV, it’s important to consider that smart TVs have increasingly become a medium for streaming global content, opening up avenues for bringing entertainment right into your living room. However, this global access often includes geographical restrictions, making a VPN essential for a seamless viewing experience.
We’ve highlighted the primary factors to look at. Speed is a crucial consideration, as streaming services require stable, high-speed internet connections. Diverse server locations are vital for accessing geo-restricted content, so choose a VPN with diverse server locations.
Compatibility with your smart TV or router is critical for a hassle-free setup. Security features, including robust encryption and a no-log policy, ensure online privacy. Reliable customer support can assist with troubleshooting and configuration.