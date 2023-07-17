Trustpilot: N/A (the Trustpilot rating is for Mozilla as a whole, not just its VPN service)

Apple App Store: 3.4/5

Google Play Store: 3.8/5

Mozilla VPN received both praise and criticism from its users on the Apple App Store and Google Play. Notably, users are happy with the connection speeds and praise Mozilla for its security- and privacy-enhancing functionalities.

On the other hand, some users complained about randomly disconnecting from the VPN and having occasional issues accessing geo-blocked content in the US.

“I wanted to like this VPN because I like Mozilla, what they stand for, and generally the other products they put out are good, but this just reeks of being incomplete. It [has] very limited features, but then again so does Mullvad, which is essentially what this is just with a redesigned interface. When you’re connected, the speeds are usually good, obviously you’ll get some slow down on a VPN, but this one doesn’t usually slow it down to the point that it’s at all inconvenient to use.

“My main issue is just how unreliable it is at connecting and staying connected. It often takes a few tries to connect and you have to stay vigilant to monitor the connection, as it will just lose the connection in the background and never reconnect. This happens a few times a day and really makes it so I don’t trust it and I will be moving on at the end of the one month I paid for.”

“I signed up during the time when connectivity was still spotty, but I figured there were still kinks to work out given they were also still working on Mac OS support. I don’t regret it though. Ultimately solid VPN. Does what it should. Plus the spotty connectivity was resolved with the latest update. Before the update, I would have to disconnect and reset the connection whenever I would be in and out of service areas or if the phone was locked for a prolonged period of time, but now it just picks back up right where I left off. I knew Mozilla wouldn’t disappoint.”

“Overall I’m very pleased with it, but I have run into one issue. Some of my streaming services (e.g., Netflix) will tell me the programme I’m trying to watch is not available in my current country, even when I am connected to a domestic proxy server (e.g., Atlanta). I’ve filled out their customer-satisfaction questionnaire raising that issue and hope they’ll address it. Otherwise, I find it simple to use, effective, and affordable, both on my laptop and Android phone (on which I never watch videos).”

“Finally, an Android version that works the way it should! The MacOS version on my computer has always been stable and trouble-free. But, until this last update, the Android phone app was buggy – disconnecting multiple times with no warnings. But, so far, this update is working perfectly.”