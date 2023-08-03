According to the Unofficial Netflix Online Global Search (uNoGS), as of October 2022, Netflix has the rights to more than 17,300 titles across its international libraries – however, certain titles are only available in particular countries.

Many streamers traveling overseas have gotten around this particular roadblock, however, through the use of virtual private networks (VPNs).

VPNs change a streamer’s IP address, allowing them to unlock content from the country or region they’re subscribed in – even when they’re away from home. For example, someone living in the UK, but on holiday in France, could use a VPN to unlock the series they were watching back home (but a show unavailable in France) to enjoy while away.

Slovakia is Netflix’s largest library, with a total library size of 8,427 titles, while its smallest library, with a comparatively paltry 969 titles, is Uganda’s.

How about the UK? Well, though it might feel as though you’ve watched everything on there a thousand times already, in reality that’s unlikely. The UK’s total of 7,482 movies and TV shows means it boasts the eighth-most titles of all of Netflix’s libraries. (Comparitech)

As for the US, its library of 6,135 titles – including 2,299 TV shows and 3,836 movies – places 46th amongst the world’s countries.

But which country offers the best value for money?

Most cost-effective places to watch Netflix

Research from Comparitech – which looks at the number of titles in 104 countries, and how much a Netflix subscription costs in each – shows that Pakistan is the most cost-effective country to watch Netflix in. With a monthly cost of just $1.72 and access to 6,244 titles, Netflix in Pakistan works out at a price per title of just $0.00028.

India and Egypt ($0.00038 and $0.00039, respectively) are also places where Netflix’s basic plan won’t hurt you in the pocket. While Morocco, Colombia, Turkey, Argentina, Philippines, Bulgaria, and Tunisia round out the top 10 most cost-effective countries to binge Netflix.

Regardless of library size, the top 10 cheapest places in the world to watch Netflix on a basic plan are:

Pakistan ($1.72 per month) Egypt ($2.29 per month) Kenya ($9.53 per month) India ($2.40 per month) Morocco ($3.37 per month) Turkey ($3.39 per month) Colombia ($3.40 per month) Argentina ($3.59 per month) Bolivia ($3.99 per month) Cape Verde ($3.99 per month)

Least cost-effective places to watch Netflix

On the other side of the coin, Comparitech’s research demonstrated that, with a monthly cost of $8.42 and just 1,746 titles available, Guernsey is the least cost-effective place to watch Netflix, with a price per title of $0.00482.

Predictably, Uganda’s smallest title library ($0.00412) means it comes in second, while Seychelles and Nigeria ($0.00345 and $0.00324, respectively) follow closely. Making up the rest of the top 10 are Cape Verde, Côte d’Ivoire, Mozambique, Equatorial Guinea, Fiji, and Ghana – meaning that, of the 10 least cost-effective places to watch Netflix, 80 per cent are in Africa.

This lack of choice is, somewhat, reflected in a lack of uptake. Africa’s total Netflix subscriptions, in 2021, was estimated at 2.61 million – just 1.25 per cent of Netflix’s total of 209 million global subscribers that year. However, Statista expects this figure to grow – and, by the end of 2026, the total number of Netflix subscribers in Africa is forecast to hit 5.84 million.

Regardless of library size, the top 10 most expensive places in the world to watch Netflix on a basic plan are:

Liechtenstein ($12.78 per month) Switzerland ($12.78 per month) Denmark ($11.25 per month) United States ($9.99 per month) Singapore ($9.68 per month) Belgium ($9.53 per month) France ($9.53 per month) French Guiana ($9.53 per month) Ireland ($9.53 per month) Monaco ($9.53 per month)

Netflix’s original content

Since Netflix started producing original content in 2013 – an endeavor which began with the acclaimed House of Cards – it’s generated more than 1,500 original titles.

That said, it can be tricky to get an exact sense of which of these Netflix has created in-house, and which ones it simply has exclusive rights to broadcast – since both get slapped with the “Netflix Original” banner.

One 2022 report suggested that more than 3,100 Netflix titles in the US are Netflix Originals – so around 50 per cent of the country’s total library.

As for what’s popular, the most-viewed Netflix original series is the first season of Squid Game. Second – and the most-viewed Netflix original series in the English language – is the first season of Wednesday. Third is season 4 of Stranger Things.