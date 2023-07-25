Justas: One: keep your VPN application updated. Regular updates ensure that a user’s device has the latest security and privacy solutions, along with new features offered by the VPN.

Two: choose the right server location. If users’ primary goal is securing browsing on the internet, they should select a server closest to their location for optimal speed and quality. For maximum protection, they must consider using MultiHop locations, which offer enhanced security for online activities.

Three: explore additional features of VPN applications. Take the time to delve deeper into what other features VPN applications offer. For example, Surfshark additionally provides specific modes like ‘NoBorders mode’, which aids in accessing content in countries with internet restrictions. Also, check if a VPN offers browser extensions.

And four: utilise a VPN beyond privacy and security. VPNs have broader applications beyond privacy and security. They can help users purchase cheaper flight tickets and find better priced travel deals overall.

Marijus: Such as any tips to increase download speed? The rule of thumb is to always connect to the nearest physical server available to you, guaranteeing you will receive the fastest connection. If you need a specific location, take a closer look at the VPN protocols your VPN offers. Some, like NordLynx, are specifically designed with ultra-fast speeds in mind so they can give you a significant speed boost.

The most advanced VPNs are blurring the lines between being just a VPN and comprehensive cybersecurity tools. So look for advanced features that provide not only a secure and private connection but also broader protection against digital threats. Why is privacy important to you? True autonomy and personal freedom are impossible without privacy. Privacy allows me to have control over my personal information and the choices I make. It enables me to decide how my data is collected, used, and shared, so I only give as much information as I intend.

Lukas: One important tip is to choose a VPN server that is geographically close to your physical location. By connecting to a nearby server, you can reduce latency and improve overall performance. This is because the data has a shorter distance to travel, resulting in faster speeds.

In addition, it is worth considering the encryption protocol the VPN uses. Some protocols, such as WireGuard, are known for their efficiency and can offer better speeds than others. However, remember the protocol choice may depend on your specific needs and security preferences.

Lastly, ensure your internet connection is optimised for speed. Close unnecessary applications or processes that may be consuming bandwidth. Additionally, you could consider upgrading your internet plan and troubleshooting any issues with your ISP to get the maximum speed possible.