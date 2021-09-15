Tropical storm Nicholas has been downgraded from a hurricane after making landfall on the coast of the US, bringing the risk of further life-threatening flooding to Louisiana.

Houses across the state have been battered by more heavy rain as locals attempt to recover from the devastation left by Hurricane Ida, the fifth strongest to ever hit the US mainland, just weeks ago.

Rainfall of up to 20 inches across central to southern Louisiana is predicted by weather officials, warning of “life-threatening flash flooding impacts.”