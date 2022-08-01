Independent TV
Showing now | Culture
00:30
Big Brother 2023: ITV teases comeback of hit series
Big Brother is to make a comeback on ITV2 and streaming platform ITVX, ITV has announced.
Teasing the hit series’ comeback with an advert shown in the break of the Love Island 2022 finale, ITV said that the show would be back in 2023 with a “contemporary new look.”
“Big Brother will contain all the familiar format points that kept viewers engaged and entertained the first time round, but with a brand new look and some additional twists that speak to today’s audience,” ITV content director Paul Mortimer said.
