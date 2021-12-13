Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore official trailer introduces Mads Mikkelsen as Dark wizard

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore official trailer captures the first look of actor Mads Mikkelsen playing the villainous Dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald after replacing Johnny Depp.

The Danish actor, 56, will replace Mr Depp during the Harry Potter prequel series' third instalment.

In the trailer, Mr Mikkelsen bears a strikingly different appearance to his predecessor.

Jude Law, who plays Professor Albert Dumbledore, says: "The world as we know it is coming undone.

"Grindlewald is pulling it apart with hate."

The film is set to premiere in April 2022.

