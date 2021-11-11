Justin Bieber has been warned that he will become a "pawn" to the Saudi Arabian government if he goes ahead with a planned performance at a Formula 1 event in the country next month. The Human Rights Foundation wrote to the "Baby" singer at the start of November urging him to cancel the gig "as a symbol of solidarity with the ongoing suffering of the Saudi people". The Saudi Arabian government has attracted international condemnation over its stance on women's rights, the beheading of gay people and the murder of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi.