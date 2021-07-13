Milan’s famous La Scala ballet company performed at a historic swimming pool in the Italian city on Monday.

Shows are usually performed at the La Scala Theatre, but the group are trying something new to reach out to the community in the aftermath of the coronavirus pandemic.

“We thought that after the crisis and the pandemic, that it was necessary to meet the public again,” Dominique Meyer, superintendent of La Scala said.

The show, at the historic Bagni Misteriosi in Milan, was free to attend.