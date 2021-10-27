WATCH FULL EPISODE HERE.

Binge or Bin host Jacob Stolworthy waxes lyrical about British sitcom Stath Lets Flats, describing its creator Jamie Demetriou as a ‘comedy superstar’.

The comedy follows the lovable hapless estate agent Jamie Demetriou as he navigates his mundane job in London. The eponymous Stath gets himself into awkward situations at work which he navigates ineptly.

Jacob suggests Demetriou will be looked back on in the future as ‘one of our finest comedy greats’.