The first trailer for the Uncharted film starring Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg has been released.

The film will feature the Spider-Man actor as a younger version of video game hero, Nathan Drake, and Wahlberg as his mentor, Sully with Antonio Banderas playing a villainous rival treasure hunter.

The trailer features several nods to scenes from the popular video game series, which follows Drake and Sully as they embark on adventures to recover lost treasure.

Sign up to our free newsletters by clicking here.