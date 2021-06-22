England are into the last 16 of Euro 2020 after topping Group D.

Raheem Sterling scored the only goal of the game against Czech Republic to secure a second win of the group stage.

Their seven points were enough to top the group and will see Gareth Southgate’s side face one of France, Germany, Portugal or Hungary in the first knockout phase next week.

