Plane takes off metres away from edge of runway at Brazilian airport

A plane was metres away from the end of a runway as it took off at Sao Paulo Congonhas Airport in Brazil, this viral footage shows.

This clip shows the Embraer E195 aircraft using a significant length of the tarmac before eventually lifting into the air against the backdrop of the city as it made its way to Rio de Janeiro Santos Dumont airport.

Azul Airlines says it has begun an internal investigation into the incident to determine what happened.