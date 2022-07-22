Irish Guards play ‘Happy Birthday’ for Prince George at Buckingham Palace

The Band of the Irish Guards played Happy Birthday to Prince George on the forecourt of Buckingham Palace to mark the royal’s ninth birthday.

Footage showed a magnificent band of trumpeters standing in a semi-circle as they performed the merry tune, dressed in their full, iconic uniform.

The Queen’s social media account also tweeted a clip of the performance, thanking the band for their effort.

“Thank you @IrishGuardsBand for playing Happy Birthday to mark Prince George’s birthday today!” the message read.

