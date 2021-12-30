Record-low temperatures were recorded across the Canadian provinces of Alberta and British Columbia this week, with extreme cold weather warnings being issued in other regions.

Temperatures dropped far below freezing, with added wind chills ensuring as many as seven daily minimum temperature records were broken on Tuesday alone.

Locals still found their way to have fun in the freezing cold, with some exploring the Mpemba Effect in the snow.

Incredible footage from Alberta shows how boiling water turns into a cloud of snow as it's thrown in the air, creating the stunning phenomenon.

