Doctor Hilary Jones issues warning over common cold

With winter comes the dreaded common cold, which appears to be sweeping the nation.

Doctor Hilary Jones has warned people not to go and see their GP with common cold symptoms and instead offered a number of home remedies people can try.

Speaking on ITV’s Lorraine on Tuesday (28 November), Dr Hilary urged: “Do not go and see your GP. There is no cure for the common cold.”

His advice to treat a cold includes gargling salt water for a sore throat and taking honey and lemon for a cough.

Dr Hilary also advises people to get plenty of rest and keep hydrated, adding symptoms will usually disappear after a week.