Holiday-makers will finally learn which destinations they can visit this summer without having to quarantine when they return to the UK, when the government publishes its travel “green list” on Friday. The new traffic light system, which will see destinations rated green, amber or red, is expected to have countries such as Gibraltar, Israel, Portugal and Malta listed as locations which do not require self-isolation on return. Grant Shapps, the transport secretary, is also expected to announce further details at a Downing Street press conference on Friday evening.