Sir David Amess’ pet bulldog Vivienne has won the title of Westminster Dog of the Year, organisers The Kennel Club have announced. Calls were made to crown the French Bulldog as the winner after the Southend MP and animal rights campaigner was killed at his constituency surgery earlier this month. Fellow MPs Andrew Rosindell MP and Mark Francois MP represented the late Conservative politician, with Vivienne wearing a ‘City of Southend’ neckerchief in reference to Mr Amess’ campaign.

Mark Beazley, The Kennel Club’s chief executive, said the result is “testament to Sir David’s commitment and his passionate campaigning for animals”.