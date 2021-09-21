Independent TV
03:09
Meet the 20-year-old CEO changing the face of farming
Sean Lee, co-founder of E-farm, explains how he is changing people’s perceptions of farming by growing organic vegetables in the city using innovative methods.
Lee got into organic farming as a way to produce fresh vegetables for his father – who has a skin condition that means he needs them as part of his daily diet.
The 20-year-old CEO is also a student of e-commerce at Asia Pacific University in Malaysia and says he plans to follow through on several business ideas in the next decade.
