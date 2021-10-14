Adorable footage shows the moment a young daughter giggled with excitement when she realised her dad was the pilot on her flight.

Shanaya Motihar is all smiles as she spots her father about to fly her on a Go Air flight to Delhi.

She said: ”I love my Papa, he is my best friend and I love spending time with him. Also, when mamma told me he’ll fly us today I was just so excited”.

On seeing both father and daughter, Shanaya’s mother asked her, “Are you that happy to see your Papa?”.

Sign up to our free newsletters by clicking here