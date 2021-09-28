UK singer FKA Twigs is the face of a new global campaign that aims to stop and prevent domestic and sexual violence.

The electronic dance musician appears in a short animated video to launch Join the Chorus, a joint initiative by domestic violence organisation NO MORE Foundation and The Commonwealth Secretariat.

The emotional video tells the story of a bird that gets trapped in a tree and can only break free with the help of an entire community of birds.

Join The Chorus calls on members of the public to educate themselves about sexual and domestic violence.