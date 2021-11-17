A self-portrait by Mexican artist Frida Kahlo has sold at auction for a record-breaking $34.9 million (£25m).

It is the highest price paid at auction for a Latin American artwork, selling at Sotheby’s auction house in New York on Tuesday (16 November).

The painting, “Diego y Yo”, was one of Kahlo’s final self-portraits and depicts her somber face with husband Rivera painted above her eyes.

According to the New York Times, the buyer has been identified as Eduardo Costantini, a museum founder in Argentina.

