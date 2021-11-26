Lion plays tug of war with jeep full of tourists

Safari guides found themselves playing tug of war with a playful lion during a tour.

Jabulani Salinda was leading a tour through Baobab Ridge Game Lodge, South Africa, when his truck became stuck.

After tying a rope to the front for a lift a male lion grabs onto the cord and begins to tug.

The lion digs his paws into the ground before trying to wrap the line around a nearby tree for extra leverage when he spots the vehicle attempting to drive away.

Jabulani said the lion "saw the opportunity to play with something new" when spotting the rope.

Sign up to our newsletters.