London Zoo penguins share Christmas wishes at 'North Pole post office'

Zookeepers at London Zoo helped some of the penguins to share their Christmas wishes with Santa ahead of a month-long festive programme at the park.

From Saturday 27 November to Monday 3 January visitors to the zoo will be able to see the Magic of Christmas exhibition and visit the park’s own fairy-lit festive wonderland, including a trail that features all the wishes from all the animals at London Zoo.

ZSL London Zoo keeper Jessica Jones said: “We’re pretty sure Santa now knows to get something fishy for the penguins this year.”