Scientists find potentially oldest star in universe

Scientists think they may have found the oldest star in the known universe in a satellite galaxy of the Milky Way .

Known as AS0039, scientists think this may be the oldest star in existence due to its extremely low metal content.

Stars with low amounts of metal tend to be older – as they were most likely born when the universe was primarily made up of lighter elements such as gases.

AS0039 can be found in the Sculptor dwarf galaxy, a satellite of our own Milky Way.