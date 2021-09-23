Prince Andrew returns to our screens to recall details on how ‘everything was in reach’ in Prince Philip’s study during the BBC documentary Prince Philip: The Royal Family Remembers.

The Duke of York talked about his late grandfather in the moving tribute and compared his study to a ‘bridge of a ship’ in the way it was ‘really well organized’.

The royal made a couple of fleeting appearances throughout the tribute amid the controversy surrounding his US sexual assault lawsuit, with the Duke being given 21 days to respond to the action launched by his accuser Virginia Giuffre.