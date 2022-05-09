Prince Harry wears ‘Girl Dad’ t-shirt in Travalyst skit

Prince Harry wore a “girl dad” t-shirt in a new video for his eco-tourism not-for-profit organisation Travalyst.

In the clip, Harry is chased while out jogging by a “rating agent” played by New Zealand comic and actor Rhys Darby. Darby’s character reprimands him for dropping litter and hands him a three out of five star environmental footprint rating for his trip to the country in 2018 with Meghan Markle as part of their royal tour.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.