A woman from Stourbridge got the shock of her life when she walked into the bathroom to find a 4ft python sitting in her toilet.

Laura Tranter called the RSPCA early on Saturday morning but was told they wouldn’t be able to send someone for a couple of hours, so had to improvise and call friends to help get rid of it.

The pair of heroic pals she called managed to do so successfully, before handing the massive snake to the RSPCA.

