A sausage dog gave birth to ten pups born as small as mice and the supersized litter is now being cared for by their proud owner - who delivered the babies herself.

Stacey Whiteley got the shock of her life when she learnt her pregnant pooch Cheesecake was giving birth to a supersized litter.

Vets tod her she might be having six or seven then a scan showed eight but ten arrived.

Due to their small size, dachshunds are usually known to produce about three to four puppies per litter.

