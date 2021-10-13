A new study has found extensive screen time leads to a higher risk in short-sightedness.

Research published in The Lancet Digital Health journal found that excessive time spent looking at a phone or tablet is linked to a 30 per cent higher risk.

However, when this is paired with excessive use of a computer, the risk surges to roughly 80 per cent.

The authors say by 2050, five billion people, approximately half the world, could be short-sighted.

Usage repercussions may have been exacerbated during the pandemic after many people, particularly children, were forced to live their lives online.

