Scientist nearly dives straight into shark's open mouth

The terrifying moment a woman nearly dove straight into the open mouth of a shark has been captured on camera.

This footage shows Hawaii-based scientist Ocean Ramsey narrowly avoiding the open jaw of the shark

She was preparing to hop into the water to investigate the movements of the shark when it popped up out of the blue.

Ms Ramsey told the New York Post that it was the shark’s white belly that gave away its approach, allowing her just enough time to jump back to safety.

