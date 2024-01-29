Taylor Swift appeared to mouth “Go away, please” as the cameras lingered on her during the AFC Championship game on Sunday (28 January).

The singer was in attendance at M&T Bank Stadium to watch Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Baltimore Ravens on the road to reach Super Bowl LVIII.

Swift’s reactions to the action were broadcast throughout the game and she seemed to notice when she was shown for several seconds by CBS for a Grammys promo.

“Go away, please,” she appeared to say from the suite she was watching from.