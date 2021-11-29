Boris Johnson has ‘undermined message’ on masks, says Angela Rayner

Angela Rayner MP has said Boris Johnson has "undermined message" on face masks amid concerns around the new Covid variant, Omicron.

The Labour deputy leader told BBC Breakfast that face masks should be reintroduced in hospitality venues in England with the PM allegedly "undermining that message in recent weeks".

It comes as the UK prepares to unveil new guidance that will see its Covid booster vaccine programme extended and sped up with the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation being asked to look at recommending boosters for under-40s.

