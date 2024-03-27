Man reversed car off Baltimore Key Bridge seconds before it collapsed

A man reversed his car off the Baltimore Key Bridge just seconds before it collapsed after being hit by a cargo ship.

Jarrod Jackson told Good Morning Britain how his cousin saw the ship hit the structure in the early hours of Tuesday morning (26 March) and immediately reversed his car off the bridge.

The six people missing after the ship lost power before crashing into the bridge, causing it to collapse, are now presumed dead.

Overnight the coastguard said it had suspended its search operation.