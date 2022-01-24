70-year-old woman trapped under car gets rescued

Delaware police lift an SUV off a 70-year-old woman pinned underneath.

Footage captures New Castle County Police officers lifting the SUV off the woman who was trapped underneath the vehicle.

Officers work together to collectively lift the vehicle up, where the woman was able to pull herself free.

The woman was discovered by officers with her left arm stuck under the Hyundai Santa Fe and her leg trapped between the wheel and the car's body.

She was later taken to hospital in a serious but stable condition, police said.

