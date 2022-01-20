Doomsday Clock remains at 100 seconds to midnight for third year in a row

The Doomsday Clock remains at 100 seconds to midnight for the third year in a row, as scientists said the world is “no safer” than it was last year.

This evening, the countdown which is a metaphor for global collapse was unveiled.

The countdown takes into account dangerous threats posed by nuclear weapons, climate change, disruptive technologies and the covid pandemic.

The Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists' Science and Security Board — the keepers of the clock — said the clock hovering dangerously "reminds us of how much work is needed to ensure a safer and healthier planet."

Sign up to our newsletters.