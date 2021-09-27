An egg was thrown at French president Emmanuel Macron on Monday morning.

Footage shared by Lyon Mag shows Macron making his way through a crowd as the projectile is thrown at his head, following a speech made at a hospitality event in Lyon.

Rather than exploding on contact, the egg bounces off his shoulder and onto the floor as Macron's security attempt to shield him.

Lyon Mag report that a "young man" was arrested by the security service after throwing the egg and shouting "long live the revolution".