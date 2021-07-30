Heavy rainfall as a result of the latest monsoon storm to hit the state of Arizona has brought flooding to the town of Miami, along the US-60 that is located to the east of the valley.

In the above video, floodwaters can be seen spilling onto the streets in the Miami area and gushing down Route 60 – wreaking havoc for anyway wishing to travel on the highway.

In the aftermath of the flooding, a muddy mess can be seen along the streets of the town as people are advised to move to higher ground in some parts of Arizona.