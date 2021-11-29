Jewish community celebrates Hannukah together in Islington

The Jewish community in Islington celebrates the first day of Hanukkah with the lighting of the menorah.

Rabbi Mendy Korer, co-chief executive at Chabad Islington in north London, said he hopes the community spirit that emerged during the coronavirus pandemic continues to endure.

Hannukah, known as the festival of lights, is one of the most highly-anticipated and joyous Jewish festivals of the year with an eight-day celebration that takes place every year on the 25th day of the month of Kislev in the Hebrew calendar.

