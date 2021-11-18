Police helicopter footage captures the dramatic moment a suspect tosses a gun from a bridge while being chased in Atlanta, Georgia.

The suspect was seen crashing into two cars before running out of the damaged vehicle and tossing his gun off a bridge and concluding the chase in the local woods.

The man was then handcuffed and arrested by officials with the helicopter rider telling the officers to “retrieve the gun he threw into the river.

