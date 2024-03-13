Hull funeral home victim fears dead father’s coffin was empty

A worried daughter fears her father was not cremated and his coffin was empty as police continue their investigations into alleged fraud at a Hull funeral home.

Humberside Police have removed 35 bodies and suspected human ashes from Legacy Independent Funeral Directors over concerns for the care of the deceased.

Billie-Jo Suffill, 33, lost her dad Andy Suffill, 52, in July 2022. Tragically just five days later her brother also died.

In an interview with ITV News, Ms Suffill said: “It was five months after he died we had the service, it took five months. Now I am thinking was he even in the coffin that day, was it just an empty casket?