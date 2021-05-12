A video filmed on a farm in New South Wales, Australia, has shown mice raining down from machinery during one of the worst rodent plagues in recent years.

Farmers in New South Wales have pleaded for financial support from the local government to combat what they said was a “natural disaster”.

NSW Farmers and the Country Women’s Association called on NSW’s agriculture minister to provide each farmer with $25,000 (£13,800) towards the cost of bait to deal with the rodents. However, the local government is yet to give in to the demands.