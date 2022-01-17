Watch live as Priti Patel and Nadine Dorries address MPs

Priti Patel and Nadine Dorries are updating parliament on a number of matters.

Ms Patel, the home secretary, is expected to update the house on security matters, while Ms Dorries, the culture secretary, is expected to speak on plans for the BBC.

The government announced on Sunday that the broadcaster’s funding would be frozen for the next two years, while the licence fee will be abolished completely in 2027.

It's believed the BBC will have to make deep cuts to its programme budgets as a result.

