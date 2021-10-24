The editor of a major news outlet in Saudi Arabia has spoken about how countries across the world have to be realistic with their climate targets, or else face public backlash.

Editor of The National, Mina Al-Oraibi, added that she feels the Kingdom is being realistic with its target to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2060.

She told The Independent, “These commitments are important, but they have to be realistic, and they have to be tangible, and you have to have the technological and financial ability to actually see it through.”

