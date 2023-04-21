Anthony Joshua has confirmed work is under way for a “big fight” with Deontay Wilder in December.

The former two-time world heavyweight champion has not ruled out a summer bout beforehand after returning to winning ways on 1 April with a points success over Jermaine Franklin in London.

“It has been a long time coming. There are a lot of moving shapes at the minute, there is a lot of things happening and moving shapes so one step at a time," Joshua told an audience at the Under Armour store at Battersea Power Station.

