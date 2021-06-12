The football world has rallied around after Christian Eriksen collapsed on the pitch during Denmark’s Euro 2020 opener against Finland.

Inter Milan midfielder Eriksen appeared to collapse to the floor in the first-half of the Group B game with Finland.

Doctors were quick to attend to him with teammates and fans visibly shaken by the events.

He was taken from the field with European football governing body Uefa later confirming he had been transferred to hospital where he was now stable.

Stars from across the football world took to social media to send their best with him said to be “awake” when leaving the stadium.