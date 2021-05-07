Independent TV
Showing now | Sport
00:24
Jake Paul gets tattoo of Floyd Mayweather’s hat
YouTuber Jake Paul has mocked Floyd Mayweather Jr with a tattoo, after the pair were involved in a brawl at the press conference for the legendary boxer’s fight with Paul’s brother, Logan. In a clip posted to his Instagram account, Paul is confronted by Mayweather and engages in conversation, before swiping the boxer’s hat and running away.
In a follow-up video, Paul can be seen wearing sunglasses and eating a sandwich as Mayweather’s hat, together with the words “gotcha hat” are tattooed onto his leg.
