Lionel Messi has reportedly agreed to take a 50% pay cut to stay at Barcelona.

The Argentine forward is expected to sign a new contract which will see him remain at the club for another five years. Regarded by many as the greatest footballer of all time, he has been a free agent since his previous deal expired on 30 June.

Earlier this month, the 34-year-old captained his country to Copa America glory.

At club level, Messi has scored 672 goals for Barca in 778 appearances and it’s now expected he will continue his 20-year association with The Blaugrana.