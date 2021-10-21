Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has come face-to-face with himself as Madame Tussauds unveiled a waxwork of the footballer.

The Egyptian posed with the new addition to the London tourist attraction at a private viewing this week.

His waxwork wears the same suit Salah wore on the front cover of GQ Middle East.

The footballer worked closely with Madame Tussauds to create the statue, with hundreds of his measurements taken to make sure it's a true likeness.

On the pitch, Salah made history recently, becoming the first Liverpool player to score in nine successive matches.

