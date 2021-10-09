Tyson Fury weighed in nearly 40lbs heavier than Deontay Wilder ahead of their third fight in Las Vegas before vowing to send his rival home “butchered” on Saturday night.

The British boxer and Deontay Wilder will meet in their trilogy fight on 9 October and the American will be attempting to win back his WBC belt.

Fury stripped Wilder of the title in February 2020 and the war of words since has been ongoing which has only intensified as the fight moves closer.